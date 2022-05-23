UPDATE: Pole barn, shed destroyed in Bloomer farm fire

UPDATE: According to the Bloomer fire chief, a fire broke out at a farm on 130th Street just after 1: 30 p.m. Monday.
There were no injuries, but the fire destroyed a pole barn and shed. Several pieces of farm equipment and a vehicle were also destroyed as a result of of the blaze.
It took firefighters roughly an hour to get the fire under control.
BLOOMER (WQOW) - Crews from several area fire departments are at a farm in Bloomer battling a fire.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said they can see flames coming out of the shed, and said smoke was visible from U.S. 53.
The farm is located on 130th Street near Wisconsin Highway 64.
Responding agencies include Bloomer, Tilden, New Auburn, and Chippewa Fire District.
