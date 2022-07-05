Update: Police identify deceased, driver in weekend hit and run

Update: Altoona police have released the names of the people involved in a fatal hit and run over the weekend.
According to police, Jonathan Peacock, 29 of Altoona died while they were walking on the westbound side of Highway 12.
Brendan Barkovich, 35, of Eau Claire is in Eau Claire County jail after being arrested for hit and run causing death and possession of cocaine.
Update: An arrest has been made after a suspect turned themselves in Sunday afternoon, according to Sergeant Jacob Henning with the Altoona Police Department.
Henning told News 18 the vehicle has been recovered and the suspect had given their own account of the crash, but the investigation is ongoing as the police seek more information.
"We've been very fortunate that a lot of businesses have been cooperative with the department," Henning said. "So we're pulling a lot of video and reviewing that from all along Highway 12 to put together a timeline."
Henning said they believe the crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, and that they knew that it was a hit-and-run because of vehicle parts that had been left at the scene, as well as the condition of the body.
Police encourage anyone with any information, such as photos or videos of the area or direct contact with anyone involved, to contact the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-4972.
They are likely to reveal more details about the investigation later in the week.
ALTOONA (WQOW) - One person is dead after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning in Altoona and police are looking for a suspect.
According to a press release from Chief Kelly Bakken with the Altoona Police Department, police were called to Highway 12 between McCann Dr. and 10th Street West around 5:15 Sunday morning for a report of a person who was found dead.
Police determined it was a fatal hit-and-run crash. They believe the victim was walking on the westbound side of Hwy 12 when they were struck by a vehicle. They believe the crash happened sometime in the early morning hours of July 3rd.
Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash was a 2014-2018 Ford, possibly an Explorer. The SUV would have damage on its passenger side, both the front end and side. It will have black trim and silver fog lights.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspected vehicle is asked to contact the Altoona Police Department at 715-839-4972. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 715-874-TIPS or contact them via the P3 Tips mobile app or its website.
Police said they are following up on all leads.
The victim's name is not being released at this time; that is expected on Tuesday.