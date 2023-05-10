Update: Polk County authorities say missing woman has been found

Update: According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Krystamarie Ilizabeth Welch has been located.
No other details were provided in an update sent to media Wednesday afternoon.
Welch had been last seen early Sunday morning in rural Fredric.
POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Polk County Sheriff's Dept. is searching for a missing woman, last seen in the early morning hours of May 7.
According to authorities, Krystamarie Ilizabeth Welch, 22, was reportedly last seen at a residence in rural Frederic. According to a missing persons alert, Welch's boyfriend said she was contacted by someone who said her niece was injured, was in trouble and at a local hospital.
The alert went on to say she packed bags and got into an unknown vehicle. Authorities determined her niece is okay, but Welch has not returned home. Her phone is off and her location is unknown.
Authorities said Welch has ties to eastern WI and the state of Maine. She also has a history of mental illness. She is described as 5'0" tall, 145 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. Welch's hair also had blonde tips.
She was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt with the words “Pro Lawn” on it, camouflage leggings and black shoes.
If you have any information on Welch's whereabouts, contact authorities.