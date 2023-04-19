Update: Roads reopen after truck carrying hazardous material overturns in Stanley

Update: The Stanley Police Department announced that traffic has been reopened in the area a tanker truck overturned on Wednesday.
News 18 reached out to learn more about this incident but have not heard back.
STANLEY (WQOW) - A tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of hazardous materials has overturned near downtown Stanley, and people are asked to avoid the area.
According to the Stanley Police Department, it happened near Industrial Park Road and South Broadway Street/County Highway H, which is a block away from the Stanley Police Department and city hall.
Officials said the truck was carrying 3,000 gallons of sulfuric acid, which is corrosive and/or toxic if inhaled or ingested. It is also flammable. Officials also said the truck overturned, but did not specific if there has been a spill.
The Stanley Police Department said per hazardous material guidelines, evacuations have been coordinated by emergency responders for those within the affected area. An informational breakdown about sulfuric acid shared by the police department said that for an isolated spill or leak area, there should be immediate precautionary evacuation of 150 feet.
Officials said traffic is being rerouted and people are asked to stay away from this area, as it will be closed for an unknown amount of time as a hazardous materials team manages the cleanup process.