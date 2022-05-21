Update: Silver Alert cancelled for St. Croix County man

Update: David Mckay was located safe according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The family of a St. Croix County man is concerned for his welfare as a statewide Silver Alert has been issues to help find him.
According to the St Croix County Sheriffs Office, David E. Mckay was last heard from Thursday morning. He had just returned home after unexpectedly leaving for several days. He does not have his phone.
Officials said Mckay is known to travel far distances. He was last seen on highway 35 in Hudson.
Mckay is described as 6'3, 180 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair. He is 67 years old.
He is driving a white 2011 Ford Edge Wisconsin license plate #ALU7688.