Update: Situation resolved, US 53 between Tilden and Bloomer open again

12:40 p.m.
Update: U.S. 53 between Tilden and Bloomer was closed Tuesday after a man who was suspected of making a threat to the courthouse was pulled over and would not leave his vehicle, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes. Read more.
10:30 a.m.
Update: According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the situation on U.S. 53 Tuesday morning has been resolved safely.
No other details about what the situation was has been given. News 18 reporters on the scene said the highway is open again.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.
9 a.m.
UPDATE (WQOW) - All traffic on Highway 53 is being diverted between Bloomer and Tilden.
According to the DOT, it is closed because of law enforcement activity.
Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said both north and south bound lanes are closed between Exits 102 and 110.
Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Highway 40. Northbound traffic is being rerouted onto Cty Highway B to Cty Highway Q.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Authorities are urging the public to avoid Highway 53 southbound between exits 110 and 102. The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office reports they are currently dealing with an incident in the area.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, both southbound lanes are blocked, and are estimated to remain so for at least two hours.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.