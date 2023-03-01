Update: Suspect in custody following shooting on Birchwood Lane in Town of Union

UPDATE:
Authorities say a suspect was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night. According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff, a shooting occurred on Birchwood Lane in the Town of Union.
The scene is now safe.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A News 18 reporter is on scene of a shooting on Eau Claire's west side, near Birchwood Lane off of West Cameron Street.
More than a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the area, including SWAT.
Law enforcement told News 18 that it is "a very active situation".
Birchwood Lane is closed off, and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area.