Update: Trempealeau County teen found

  • Updated
Emma S

Photo courtesy of the Independence Police Department

Update: According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Emma G. Servais has been found and is safe. 

INDEPENDENCE (WQOW) - Police in Independence are looking for a 16-year-old they say is missing and endangered. 

According to a press release from the Independence Police Department, Emma G. Servais left home at about 9 p.m. on Monday wearing only a white tank top, sweatpants, and neon shoes. Officials said Servais was also carrying a couple of blankets. Police say she does not have her medications. 

Officials describe her as 5'9, about 180-200 pounds, with a very short red-dyed hair with black hearts. They also said she wears earrings and has a septum piercing. 

Police said in the past she has mentioned hitchhiking to Florida. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Trempealeau County Dispatch at 715-538-4351. 

