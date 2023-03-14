Update: Trempealeau County teen found

Update: According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Emma G. Servais has been found and is safe.
INDEPENDENCE (WQOW) - Police in Independence are looking for a 16-year-old they say is missing and endangered.
According to a press release from the Independence Police Department, Emma G. Servais left home at about 9 p.m. on Monday wearing only a white tank top, sweatpants, and neon shoes. Officials said Servais was also carrying a couple of blankets. Police say she does not have her medications.
Officials describe her as 5'9, about 180-200 pounds, with a very short red-dyed hair with black hearts. They also said she wears earrings and has a septum piercing.
Police said in the past she has mentioned hitchhiking to Florida.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Trempealeau County Dispatch at 715-538-4351.