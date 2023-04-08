UPDATE: Two police officers and suspect killed after gunfire exchanged during traffic stop in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY UPDATE (WQOW) - Two officers were killed Saturday in Barron County during a traffic stop.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a Chetek police officer pulled a car over around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Gunfire was exchanged during the stop. Two police officers were pronounced dead at the scene: one from the Chetek Police Department and one from the Cameron Police Department.
The person pulled over was taken to the hospital where they later died.
The DOJ said there is no threat to the community.
The Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading this investigation and is assisted by Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab and a DCI Crime Response Specialist.
DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
The names of those involved have not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for new information.
UPDATE (WQOW) - There is a large police presence on County Road SS in Barron County Saturday afternoon after two officers were killed in the line of duty.
A News 18 reporter on scene spoke with a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff's Department who confirmed it was an officer-involved shooting.
The Marinette County Deputy Sheriff's Association asked for prayers for the families of two officers lost in the line of duty in a Facebook post.
According to the Pepin County Sheriff's Office, the fallen police officers are from the Cameron and Chetek Police Departments.
The Rice Lake Police Department, in a Facebook post, said: "Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department & Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community." The Department updated its profile picture to a picture of a police badge with black and blue lines through it around 6:30 p.m. This is typically done when an officer dies in the line of duty.
No other details are being released right now.
Law enforcement is asking you to avoid County Road SS between Cameron and Chetek.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.
BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - On Saturday afternoon the Rice Lake Police Department posted on Facebook asking people to avoid a stretch of County Road SS due to law enforcement presence.
They ask you to avoid County Road SS between Cameron and Chetek. They haven't released why the law enforcement presence is there, check this story for updates as this story develops.