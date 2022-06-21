Update: Victim and suspect identified in Eau Claire County homicide investigation; suspect on the run

June 21, 2022
Update: Officials with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office have identified the victim in the Clear Creek homicide investigation as 46-year-old Eddie Banks.
Officials said the manner of death was a gunshot wound, and they are searching for a suspect identified as 36-year-old Philip Novak.
They said Novak likely fled the area, and the Sheriff's Office has received information suggesting he is in northern Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. They're now working with local, state and federal agencies in the search.
Lt. Dustin Walters said the weapon used in the homicide has not been located.
Walters said people should not approach Novak if they see him. Anyone who sees him or has any information is asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center non-emergency line at 715-838-4972 or submit an anonymous tip through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.
June 20, 2022
Update: Officials with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office are now investigating the death of a man in the Township of Clear Creek as a homicide.
According to Lieutenant Dustin Walters, the deceased is a 46-year-old man from the Eau Claire area. Walters did not give his name.
The sheriff's office is following up on several leads and said more information will be released at a later time.
Walters told News 18 that no one is in custody at this time.
June 16, 2022
CLEAR CREEK (WQOW) - There was a large law enforcement presence in the Township of Clear Creek Thursday after officials say a body was discovered in a ditch.
Officials with the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office closed off a portion of Mallard Road between County Road KK and Saint Raymond Church. This is where officials said the body was discovered by someone passing by.
A News 18 reporter on the scene could see at least one person with law enforcement who appeared to be searching for something in the farm field with a metal detector.
In a press release sent Thursday afternoon Lieutenant Dustin Walters said this appears to be "a targeted and isolated incident" and there is no danger to the public.
Walters said this is an active and fluid investigation, and the name of the deceased will be released at a later time.
Stick with News 18 for updates to this story.