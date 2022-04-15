UPDATE: Victim in Altoona death investigation 80 year old man; several people of interest in custody

UPDATE, 4 p.m. 4/15/22
At a press conference, Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said there are several people of interest in custody relating to the death investigation and are being questioned. She did not confirm if they are in custody in Rockford or Altoona.
Bakken said they could not give details on why the Rock County coroner office considered the death to be suspicious, but did say the male found in Rockford, Illinois was 80 years old. Out of respect for the family, Bakken said she could not give more details on the victim at this time.
She also said that she does not know how long the body was in the Rock River, but did say there was not a missing person report made for this person. They identified the male through fingerprints.
Bakken said they executed a search warrant on the St. Andrews Drive home on Thursday night at approximately 7:30, and are collecting and processing evidence.
This was an isolated incident, Bakken said, but could not tell News 18 why she believes that.
She told reporters many people have come forward with helpful information regarding this case.
UPDATE:
News 18's sister station in Rockford, Illinois WREX confirmed that the body of an Altoona resident was found dead in the Rock River on Tuesday, April 12. WREX was also able to confirm from their local law enforcement that the body found was a male.
UPDATE:
Altoona Police say the death they are investigating was of someone who was from Altoona, but found deceased in Rockford, Illinois. The death was deemed suspicious and Altoona police are working with Rockford police.
Officials would not at this time share with News 18 why the St. Andrews Drive residence in Altoona is of interest to their investigation. They did say more information would be made available later Friday.
Police ask anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the last week in the St. Andrews Drive area to contact them.
UPDATE (WQOW) - Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken confirmed with News 18 Friday morning that a death investigation is underway in Altoona following the heavy police presence at a home Thursday night.
Chief Bakken said more information will be made available shortly.
She also reiterated that this is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for the latest.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
ALTOONA (WQOW) - Scores of police vehicles were on-hand at a home in Altoona late Thursday night.
The vehicles were staged along St. Andrews Drive, near the intersection with St. Andrews Drive.
Among those at the scene were Altoona police, and investigators with the State Division of Criminal Investigation.
Police on scene would only tell News 18 that it is an active investigation, and that there is no threat to the public. They said they expected to be on scene for a while, and that more information will be released later.