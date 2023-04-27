Updates on death investigation in town of Lafayette

UPDATE:
LAFAYETTE (WQOW) - According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, two adults were found dead in the Cindy Lake Mobile Home Park on April 7. Hakes said they are awaiting toxicology reports.
LAFAYETTE (WQOW) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in the town of Lafayette Friday morning.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes, they found the two adults deceased in a residence. He did not give further details, saying it is an active investigation. He also did not say where in the town the two were discovered.
Hakes did say at this point in their investigation, there does not appear to be a danger to the public.