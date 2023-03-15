UW-Eau Claire student starts nonprofit to bring English-learning resources to Indonesia

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new nonprofit, Language 4 Lombok, connects Eau Claire to elementary schools in rural Indonesia.
UW-Eau Claire senior Martin Kocher visited Indonesia for fun in August of 2022. He wanted somewhere off the beaten path and chose the island of Lombok.
While there, he befriended Muhammed Iqbal Adrian, a teacher at the local elementary school. Adrian invited him to the school to teach an English lesson.
"English has the power of bridging cultural barriers," Kocher said. "It has the power to connect people with totally different backgrounds."
Adrian told him learning English opens a world of opportunities to his students, but the school lacks the resources to teach it effectively. Martin returned to the United States inspired to help.
"I just googled, 'How do I start a nonprofit?'," Kocher said. "I didn't really know how to figure it out."
In the fall, Kocher started Language 4 Lombok. He works with Adrian to get resources from the U.S. to Indonesia.
They just held a book drive at Lakeshore Elementary School in Eau Claire and will ship boxes collected to Lombok, with money raised by the community.
One UW-Eau Claire student just returned from the island, where he taught English to elementary schoolers for a month, thanks to the nonprofit.
"These kids stole my heart," Singh said. "Immensely respectful, so eager to learn."
After getting certified to teach English abroad through TEFL, he found Language 4 Lombok online. He said he liked that it was new and a nonprofit.
Martin connected him with Adrian, who helped him settle in and get familiar with the native language of Sasak. He said understanding the language and the culture was easy, as his family is from nearby India. He used his knowledge of the Sasak alphabet to help his students learn English.
Now, Singh is ready to help the next student who wants to teach.
"The difference you make in those children's lives, that's something that's going to reflect back forever," Singh said.
Click here for more information about Language 4 Lombok.