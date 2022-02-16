UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout to end mask requirements

(WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls announced Wednesday they will be suspending their indoor mask requirements, after UW System interim president Tommy Thompson said he was working to end the mandates.
In a joint statement from the three universities, their chancellors say the requirements will be suspended on March 11, at the end of the day.
The statement says the best protection for their campuses continues to be getting vaccinated (including a booster shot) and wearing a well-fitting mask, like a KN95 or N95.
COVID testing will be available for university students, staff and community members through April 1. UW-Eau Claire will also have one more vaccine clinic on Feb. 23.