UW Health says they're nearing blood supply crisis

MADISON (WQOW) - A southern Wisconsin hospital system says it is just a few emergencies away from a blood crisis— risking both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients alike.
Doctor Ann O'Rourke, an associate professor of surgery with UW Health, attributes the lack of blood to a shortage of available donors and labor. High-donor locations, such as college campuses, have become less populated, especially with COVID-related precautions.
Additionally, the labor force necessary for staging blood donation clinics and transporting blood via truck has slimmed down.
Without the regular refreshing of the hospital system's blood stock, it's difficult to keep a steady supply. That's because blood can go bad.
"So, blood— I almost think of as like bread. It has a shelf-life. There's two reasons we need a constant supply of blood," O'Rourke said. "One, we're using it for our patients, our surgical patients, our medical patients, but also, it expires after a period of time. So this is not something where we can put it in the freezer and keep it there forever. We're constantly using it, and we need fresh blood."
Blood donations are needed for all types of patients, so shoring up the supply is always crucial.