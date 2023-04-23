Very small chances of rain on Monday with better chances later in the week

We are just a couple of weeks away from turning to a new month, and so far April has been pretty cold and snowy. Especially this weekend, we stayed in the 40s. Our week ahead will see a little more of our usual spring weather, with warmer temperatures and lots of rain chances.
Tonight, and tomorrow, we once again have a small chance of seeing rain and/or snow.
These chances are very minimal, and models are showing isolated snow and rain throughout the day. Odds are, many of the isolated rain and snow the model is picking out won't even hit the ground.
Those that do, the impacts are minimal. Rain that falls will be very light to just a drizzle, and snow will be in the form of a few flurries.
As with yesterday's forecast, the main attention will be later in the week with widespread rain showers. Models are still showing mostly rain as temperatures stay in the mid to low 50s.
With more rain on the way, it will help us with drier weather in the summer. However, by Tuesday we will see the Chippewa River back to normal levels, and we will have to see if our next rain chances will increase river levels once more.