Very small chances of rain on Monday with better chances later in the week

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota
and Wisconsin...

Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Scott and
Sibley Counties.

Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Dunn, Pepin and Buffalo
Counties.

Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County.

Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver
Counties.

Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Scott, Carver and
Hennepin Counties.

Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Nicollet, Blue Earth and
Brown Counties.

Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Renville,
Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa
and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties.

Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County.

South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin
Counties.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Pierce and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue
Counties.

Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Dakota, Washington and
Ramsey Counties.

Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Dakota,
Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Anoka and
Hennepin Counties.

St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Washington and
Pierce Counties.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota...

Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns, Sherburne and
Wright Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River near Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 700 AM CDT Sunday, the stage was 775.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The river has began to fall.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 767.3 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
775.1 feet on 04/19/2019.

&&

Very small chances of rain on Monday with better chances later in the week

  • 0

We are just a couple of weeks away from turning to a new month, and so far April has been pretty cold and snowy. Especially this weekend, we stayed in the 40s. Our week ahead will see a little more of our usual spring weather, with warmer temperatures and lots of rain chances. 

48 Hr Chance for Rain Graph 2018.png

Tonight, and tomorrow, we once again have a small chance of seeing rain and/or snow. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

These chances are very minimal, and models are showing isolated snow and rain throughout the day. Odds are, many of the isolated rain and snow the model is picking out won't even hit the ground.

Those that do, the impacts are minimal. Rain that falls will be very light to just a drizzle, and snow will be in the form of a few flurries. 

7 Day Rain Graph.png

As with yesterday's forecast, the main attention will be later in the week with widespread rain showers. Models are still showing mostly rain as temperatures stay in the mid to low 50s.

With more rain on the way, it will help us with drier weather in the summer. However, by Tuesday we will see the Chippewa River back to normal levels, and we will have to see if our next rain chances will increase river levels once more. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you