Veteran speaks out about concerns with Tomah VA

TOMAH (WQOW) - The Tomah VA Medical Center is addressing Wisconsin veterans’ concerns of misdiagnosis, after a year’s-long campaign by Marine veteran Brandon Winneshiek. He says he was misdiagnosed in 2015, after he suffered traumatic brain injuries, or TBIs, from multiple IED blasts while serving in Iraq.
The doctor he says misdiagnosed him was Mary Jo Lanska. Now — Winneshiek says more and more veterans are coming forward saying she misdiagnosed them as well.
"Veterans have died and they never had the benefits they were entitled to, because of Dr. Lanska," Winneshiek said. "The more we started to dig, the more we noticed that there was a pattern of misdiagnosis. It’s not just traumatic brain injuries. There’s a whole handful of neurological disorders, disabilities that Lanska was misdiagnosing. It seems like every day there’s another veteran stepping forward.”
In response to these concerns, the Tomah VA has set up a hotline veterans can call. The number is (608) 372-3971 ext. 64775.
Winneshiek says his mission right now is to make sure all veterans near and far who may have been denied much-needed treatment, will call this hotline now and be given an opportunity to be re-evaluated.
Winneshiek says U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has been on board with these efforts since last year, and was effusive in his praise of her team’s support.
News 18 spoke with Congressman Derrick Van Orden about these concerns as well, and he was optimistic things are moving in the right direction.
“If people need to be held accountable that Will take place, but initially, what we’re going to do, is we’re going to take care of the veterans," Van Orden said. "The director and the staff at the VA hospital in Tomah have been very, very helpful.”
News 18 reached out to the Tomah VA Medical Center directly last week and have not been able to confirm yet just how many veterans have called the hotline, what the long-term plan for those veterans is or the current status of Dr. Lanska. Stick with News 18 for more updates on this story as it unfolds.