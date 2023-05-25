Vietnam veteran honors his history and friend's memory on Freedom Honor Flight

Washington, D.C. (WQOW) - In the crisp, dark early morning hours of a May Saturday, a flurry of feeling as 100 Korean War and Vietnam War veterans wait to board a plane to the nation's capital.
One of those veterans was Donald Rackow.
"About a month ago I got a call that said: 'Mr. Rockow, are you available on May 13 to go to Washington?' I said 'Why? I'm not running for president!'" Rackow told News 18 as we enjoyed a cup of coffee and donut ahead of the flight out.
Rackow is a Navy veteran from Winona who was on the boats in Guantanamo Bay during the Cuban Missel Crisis. After that he was sent off to fight in Vietnam. By the age of 19 he was already in two separate conflicts.
"My wife says, you got 9 lives! I said no, I already used up 10 of them!"
Now at 77 years old, he's make his first trip to the nation's capitol to see the memorials and monuments dedicated to his time in the service.
"You relive history," said Rackow, "I like reliving the history but the past can stay there."
Rackow boarded the plane with mixed emotions brought on by war, loss and time.
"I'm 50 years out now, so it's kind of a memory. But now when you see those names the memory comes back to 1965... that was a bad year."
One of the names on the wall was Rackow's friend and the best man in his wedding, David Jasper.
Jasper was killed in Vietnam nine days before he was set to return home.
"Too many stories come across. Too many tales start coming."
Rackow finished his time in the Navy, had a family and is now making peace with the past.
"It's all different now that everyone is starting to see the light, what happened there in Vietnam opened up the eyes of a lot of younger veterans coming up behind us."
The next generation has been helping veterans like, Donald Rackow face the emotions of being a veterans. And with the Freedom Honor Flights is shows them the legacy they leave, is one to be proud of.
If you are interested in the Freedom Honor Flights click here.