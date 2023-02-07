Warm weather and sunny skies on the way after yesterday's wintry mix

Yesterday's wintry mix is over, and now we can get back to drier and warmer weather. For the next couple of days, we will see another rise in temps, but this time, with sunnier conditions. However, after this warm-up, we will see our next chance of precipitation, along with a slight cool-down.
This morning and afternoon, we will see moderately strong winds from the WNW at 10-20 mph with gusts 25+ mph. These winds will start to slowly shift towards the southwest throughout the day, and by tonight, winds will be from the southwest at only 5-10 mph.
For the past few weeks, we have seen a pattern of having warmer days, but cloudier skies, and cold days, but mostly sunny. This will start to change this week, starting tomorrow, as we will have sunny skies and temps at or near 40°.
Along with more sunshine and warmer weather, we are officially at 11 hours of daylight, and the good news is that we will get the enjoy that daylight more and more. In about 13 days, we will have a sunrise before 7 am, as well as a sunset after 6 pm in just 27 days.
This week then really feels like we are very close to our spring season. Only with a couple of slight cool-downs this week, we are pretty warm for this time of year, and we only look to continue that heading into next week.