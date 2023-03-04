Warm weather continues but snow and rain chances are added into the mix

As we say almost every year, it is crazy that we are already in month three of this year. Hopefully your year so far has been great. For weather, we haven't been too bad with above average temps for the first two months. Now, we are underway with our "wetter" month and that looks to be starting relatively quickly.
For tomorrow, we will pick up back towards 40, but what we will start to experience around 4 pm, is rain chances. By the evening, this will shift to a mix and then to snow.
From late Sunday night into Monday morning, the Chippewa Valley will have light to moderate snow, but as temperatures pick up to above freezing temps Monday afternoon, we will shift towards more of a rain/snow mix.
Models show mostly snow, but because temperatures are going to be mostly at or above freezing, it might fall as snow, but it will reach the ground as rain.
Forecasts also point towards a low amount of snow totals with only 1"-3".
After Monday, we are going to be on a downswing in temps towards below average. This will likely continue past our next seven days, which would then mean we will start spring on the chillier side.
Speaking of spring, we are 9 days away, which means we will see more sunlight. So, even though we will have colder temperatures and more snow chances on the way, we will be able to at least be able to enjoy the sun.