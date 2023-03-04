 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Warm weather continues but snow and rain chances are added into the mix

  • 0

As we say almost every year, it is crazy that we are already in month three of this year. Hopefully your year so far has been great. For weather, we haven't been too bad with above average temps for the first two months. Now, we are underway with our "wetter" month and that looks to be starting relatively quickly. 

Day Planner - 6x - FinalForecast MATT 2018.png
DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast with Temp.png

For tomorrow, we will pick up back towards 40, but what we will start to experience around 4 pm, is rain chances. By the evening, this will shift to a mix and then to snow. 

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast with TempMonday.png

From late Sunday night into Monday morning, the Chippewa Valley will have light to moderate snow, but as temperatures pick up to above freezing temps Monday afternoon, we will shift towards more of a rain/snow mix. 

Models show mostly snow, but because temperatures are going to be mostly at or above freezing, it might fall as snow, but it will reach the ground as rain. 

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Forecasts also point towards a low amount of snow totals with only 1"-3". 

Temperature Trend.png

After Monday, we are going to be on a downswing in temps towards below average. This will likely continue past our next seven days, which would then mean we will start spring on the chillier side. 

What Will 6 PM Look Like.png

Speaking of spring, we are 9 days away, which means we will see more sunlight. So, even though we will have colder temperatures and more snow chances on the way, we will be able to at least be able to enjoy the sun. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you