Warm weather continuing to hold into next week as November starts with above average temps

With more sunshine today, we were able to bump our temps a few degrees, and managed to hit the mid 60s. Tonight, we will cool back down to the upper 30s, but warm temps look to hold well after the weekend.
Tomorrow and Monday will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies on Sunday and a lot of sunshine on Monday. Being Halloween, this is far from any holiday like weather. Temps could even get higher with enough sunshine.
This warm weather for the last day of October and our spooky holiday is somewhat close to our warmest Halloween that we have had. Of course, for the end of October, we have had all kinds of weather, with some being rainy, and others showing snow. Last year, we were on the colder side with temps only reaching the lower 40s. As said before, we are on the warmer side this year, making for a much more enjoyable time getting those sweet treats.
Looking into our first couple of weeks of November, we are going to be relatively above average and continue the warmth. Being warm, however, will be relative as Friday a cold front move through driving temps down a bit. By our second week of November, we will be closer to average, but any sign of a colder November, so far, is out.
Along with the cold front next week into the weekend, we will have a few storm chances. The best chance models are showing is on Thursday evening into Friday with the cold front moving into our area that night. Showers could last until Saturday and even Sunday. The timing of this front and storms could change and will keep updating you as we approach that day.
Even with rain seeming like it might spoil our weekend next week, there is plenty of beautiful weather to enjoy, especially for Halloween. With last year's holiday being a little cold, this year is even better with plenty of warmth and sunshine, then our November will start amazing with temps close to 70.