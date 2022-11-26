Warm weather today, before winter comes crawling back next week

For the past couple of days, we have had some pretty nice weather, especially for our Saturday. Tomorrow is the end to our warm weather, as temps dip back down.
Over the seven-day span, we've have climbed over 20 degrees in our high temperature. This has led to some beautiful weather that was perfect for our Thanksgiving weekend.
Unfortunately, good weather has to end, and in the next few days, and especially week, temps are venturing towards the 20s and teens. By the middle of next week, our temps will be back towards feeling like winter, with lows in the single digits. Even by Saturday, temps still only manage to achieve the upper 20s, with no warm weather in sight.
This is primarily due to cold fronts, and our winds shifting. With winds shifting towards the north and northwest, as well as cold fronts passing over the area, our chilly weather will return.
Along with chilly air containing cold temps, we also have chances of precipitation. The next couple of days have some slight chances of a wintry mix, but the real chances are on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tuesday will be the start to snow chances, as a cold front moves over our area. Right now, forecasts point towards our area having 1-3", with a small swath of areas having the possibility of 4-6". We will keep updating you all on information regarding the system, as when we get closer, our forecast will have a greater chance of accuracy on snow amounts.
These next couple of days will be our wrap up to our warm trend, and next week might hit us hard with snow, depending on forecast trends on snowfall amounts. With a potential 4-6", the Chippewa Valley could be in for a rough couple of days. Hopefully these last couple of days you were able to enjoy the warm weather, before winter is back again.