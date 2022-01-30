 Skip to main content
Warmer temperatures expected for the final day of January

Pleasant end to the weekend

We had cloudy skies today in the Chippewa Valley with slightly cooler temperatures, but still not as cold as we have been dealing with in recent weeks. 

Cloudy and mild Monday

The final day of January is shaping up to be a mild one. Temperatures will be warmer in the 30s, which is above average for this time of year. Clouds will also stick around. 

Cold front to usher in arctic air

The mild weather won't last very long because an arctic blast will arrive in the wake of a strong cold front pushing through Tuesday. Temperatures will actually fall throughout the day. 

High temperatures will be back down into the single digits on Wednesday and Thursday with sub-zero low temperatures. Dangerous wind chills are possible Thursday and Friday mornings. We return to seasonable temperatures next weekend. 

