Warmer weather is here as temperatures continue to climb into the new week

After our last chilly day yesterday, we finally are seeing some warmth. Temperatures have continued to rise since this morning, and the good news for those that like more of today's weather, is that we are in for even more warmth. Through this week, we will see temperatures approach 40° with a few chances of precipitation.
Today, we were able to reach the upper 20s, with some areas in the southern part of Western Wisconsin hitting the 30s.
Tomorrow, and through the week, temperatures will only continue to climb. On Monday and Wednesday, we even have the possibility of reaching 40°.
This is much better compared to last week as we only saw one day in the last seven days with a high at 20s. The rest of the days were in the single digits and teens.
Although we are warming up, we do have a few chances of precipitation and that starts late tonight into tomorrow morning with a slight chance of a few flurries. This is expected to be very light with only around a trace of accumulation. By 9 am tomorrow, flurry chances will be gone, and let with clouds.
After tomorrow morning's flurries, there are more chances on Monday seeing snow. Due to temperatures rising, it might be more of a mix of rain and snow.
Heading into the middle of the week next week, Thursday could possibly have a wintry mix all day, with temperatures starting to cool down into the weekend.