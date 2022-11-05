We may gain an hour of sleep tomorrow, but what we won't be gaining is our temps, as cooler weather and shower chances continue

Tonight, into early tomorrow morning, officially ends Daylight Saving Time. Also, as we transition, there may be a few showers along with cold temps.
For the past couple of days, the Chippewa Valley has had some nice showers giving us a good amount of measurable rain.
On Friday, we started out getting some rain, and for the most part, our area was left out of anything noticeable. However, places south of Highway 10, did get some good amounts of rain, measuring almost a quarter to a half of an inch.
Today, we added up a bit more points to our total, as our area saw more than a half of an inch with areas east and south getting an inch or close to an inch. Forecasts show that we might be almost done with our rain as tonight and tomorrow look to add at the most a quarter of an inch.
The next chances will come early in the morning tomorrow, where some areas might experience a heavy downpour for a half-hour to two hours at the most. Most of the area should be clear of any rain, with clouds early, turning into a sunny day.
Other than a few rain chances and sunny skies, there will be a risk of wildfires. Right now, we are at a high risk, but could increase due to low humidity.
Low humidity is primarily due to the winds that Eau Claire has been receiving and will. Tomorrow, our winds will shift to the west, bringing in cooler and drier air that is pretty strong. Winds could be upwards of 20 mph and gusts 35+. With winds this strong bringing in dry air, it is a recipe for a risk of fire. Thus, if you are starting or tending to a fire, make sure that you are careful during these conditions.
After tomorrow, our new week starts to climb in temps, but will fall short of anything building past our high on Wednesday. This is primarily due to another front, bringing in some chilly air. With lots of rain in the forecast, and maybe even rain with these cool temps, we could be in for some cold weather, even past this seven-day forecast.