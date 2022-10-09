 Skip to main content
We might be getting a couple days of warmth, but cold weather will follow, and might be sticking around for awhile

With plenty of sunshine today, we were able to get just above average for our temps close to the mid 60s. Dewpoints have stayed low, which is why sunshine allowed us to heat up past our average of 62. Tonight, we cool back down into the upper 30s with mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow is our start of warming up, with temps in the upper 60s. Tuesday is really the outlook of warm weather with temps climbing in the upper 70s. However, Tuesday might be our last warm day for little while. The Climate Prediction Center has us below average in the next 8-14 days, with our average sitting in the low 60s. This would then have us at a pretty chilly week ahead of our one warm day.

In our upper atmosphere, cold air is shown to dip down in the middle of the week, and then replaced with even colder air by the weekend. If this holds true, the chillier temps that would replace the already cool air, could mean that the Chippewa Valley is in for a very cold and dry week. 

With these cold temps, we will be in for freezing air and temps ten days out. With freeze possible and cold air moving in, this reinforces the indication that we might get well below our average temps unfortunately. 

Looking at our next seven days, especially past Tuesday, our highs will only be able to reach the mid 50s on Saturday. Most of the time, temps at the end of the week only reach the 40s and lows in the 30s. Furthermore, the unfortunate thing is that even if this is just our seven days, past this might look very similar, and the Chippewa Valley might continue to be cold. 

