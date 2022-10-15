"We miss him" Half a year later, family and law enforcement still search for answers in hit and run death

RIVER FALLS (WQOW) - Seven months have gone by since a man was killed in a St. Croix County hit and run, and even after all these months the case remains unsolved, and county law enforcement are asking for the public's help to solve this case.
It was just after 2 a.m. on March 6 that 27-year-old Joshua Thesing was in the township of Troy near River Falls on Highway 35 where he was hit by a vehicle and later died from his injuries.
St. Croix County Sheriff's Office investigator John Shilt's Jr. said the vehicles of interest include a white pickup truck, possibly a GMC. Also, a red sedan and a Ford Transit van, a 150, 250, or 350 model with a high roof and long wheelbase.
"Josh's family and friends are already dealing with the tragic loss of their loved one and as you can imagine that grief is only enhanced by not having all the answers to their questions," Shilts said. "I ask if anyone knows anything no matter how relevant or irrelevant they believe it is to reach out to me."
Josh's family is still grieving and searching for answers.
"It's been over seven months and I know that having more details about the accident isn't going to bring Josh back, but it's just such a tragedy and a loss and maybe having a little bit of closure would make it just a tad bit easier," his mother Mary Thesing said.
Mary said Josh, from Ramsey Minnesota, was in River Falls that weekend for a rugby tournament, a sport he loved.
"We went to visit lots of colleges when he was a senior in high school all over the place because he was looking at engineering," Mary said. "But when he found out that [The University of Minnesota-Duluth] had a rugby team, that sold him."
At 27, she said her son was just getting a start in life.
"Josh was the youngest of three boys and we miss him," she said. "He was just on the brink of his life. And really trying to put things together and trying to do things right."
Mary did say she has found comfort in one thing. Josh was an organ donor, and was able to give his heart, lungs, liver, and both kidneys to people in need.
"Part of what brings me comfort is knowing that some place, he's helped those five people, and that a little piece of him is still on this Earth," Mary said.
"The family is dealing with the loss of their loved one and it's only enhanced by not having the answers that they want, and I desperately want to give them those answers," Shilts said.
Investigator Shilts could not share too many details as this is an ongoing investigation but did say he has followed up on more than a dozen tips and that he wants people who may know something or recognize the vehicles to contact him at 715-381-4319 or by email at john.shiltsjr@sccwi.gov. You can also contact the sheriff's office anonymously at tipline@sccwi.gov.