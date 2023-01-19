"We're all intensely competitive" Competition heats up at the World Snow Sculpture Championship

STILLWATER, Minn. (WQOW) - Artists from around the world are competing in the World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater, Minnesota.
"This is our second year having the World Snow Sculpting Championship here in downtown Stillwater," said Robin Anthony, President of the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Foundation. "We have 12 teams, each team has three team members, and they cannot use power tools, only hand tools."
Each team makes an original snow sculpture from a 1,000 cubic foot block of snow.
Teams come from around the world, including Ecuador, Germany and Argentina.
A Canadian sculpture shared with News 18 what they were working on.
"Four iconic North American animals, we call it 'the big four' so we're gonna have a buffalo, we're gonna have a moose, a big-horned sheep and a bear. All within the backdrop of a giant mountain within it," said Christian Davis, a sculptor from Canada's team Atti2ude.
An American sculpture had a different idea in mind.
"This is a young girl daydreaming, and she's dreaming of making the world a better place. Her thoughts are swirling around her, as she listens to her iPod, so it's her thoughts and the music, coming down on the sheet of paper, and she's writing them down on how to make a better world," said Robert Lechtenberg, a sculptor for the USA's team Sculptora Borealis.
Even though the teams are competing, there is a mutual respect among the artists.
"We're all intensely competitive, but at the same time, we share, we help each other out, we share techniques, just to improve the whole industry," said Lechtenberg.
"There's definitely a comradery between snow sculptors it seems like. We're all having a good time, we're all just kind of big kids' playing in the snow," said Denis.
The public will be able to watch the competition until Saturday afternoon in Lowell Park.
That same day at 4:30 p.m., the winners will be announced, and later the "World's Coolest Block Party" will begin, which will include a live DJ and fire twirlers.