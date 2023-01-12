Western Wisconsin getting a weekend warm-up after a quick cool down

This morning started us off with our warmer temperatures for today with highs in the low 30s. Moving into the day, we will get cooler as a system off to our northwest brings us cooler air. The good news is that warmer weather is coming up very soon.
A high to our northwest, containing chilly temps, is going to be the main reason that we will see cooler temperatures for the next couple of days. Also, it will make us drier as a high is associated with less precipitation.
Due to the positioning of the system, northwest winds will bring chilly air into the Chippewa Valley for the next couple of days.
By Friday night, we will see winds start to shift to the south, where we will start to bring in "warmer" air.
This means that temperatures will decrease for today and tomorrow as winds stay northwest. Once we get the wind shift, Western Wisconsin is going to have a pretty nice warm-up into the weekend.
By Sunday night, we will eventually see another system make its way to our area. This will give us precipitation chances following Sunday.
Due to our high temperatures starting the new week, we will see a mix of rain and snow with little accumulation. It won't until Wednesday, when we cool down a bit, where we could start to see some noticeable snow totals.