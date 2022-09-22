What is Delta 8, and what are the risks?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are more stringent laws surrounding cannabis use in Wisconsin than many neighboring states, including Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois, leaving many looking for legal alternatives. One popular option for Cannabis is Delta 8, but authorities warn there are some major risks associated with using it.
Chris Buske runs Wonders of Nature in downtown Eau Claire, where they sell edibles with a legal amount of the Delta 9 cannabinoid, as well as other legal CBD products, smoothies, juice and kombucha. Cannabinoid is the term for any chemical compound that joins the receptors of the body and brain in a manner similar to marijuana.
While Delta 9 is found abundantly in cannabis, Delta 8 is not.
“Delta 8 is made in a laboratory using the CBD molecule and then converting that using different chemicals to do that, which in return makes it a questionable practice,” Buske said.
Unlike Delta 9, Delta 8 products are unregulated, making it a lucrative opportunity for legal sales. Buske was selling it, before his customers started seeing adverse effects.
“People were reporting some stomach issues. Bloating. Indigestion," Buske explained. "Also, we were starting to hear from people that they were having headaches.”
Buske’s customers are not alone.. The FDA reports 104 cases of adverse effects in patients who consumed Delta 8 products between December of 2020 and February of 2022, with over half of cases requiring EMS intervention or hospital admission. The FDA also reports over 2,300 exposure cases at poison centers from the start of 2021 through February 2022.
Lisa Harris Gore, the owner of the Eau Claire Herbal Shop, said problems with Delta 8 stem from greed and a lack of education on cannabinoids and their proper use.
“When we’re thinking about Delta 8, a lot of times people will see negative things in the news or media because people haven’t been taught on how to use it, what is appropriate to use, what are the steps of usage,” Harris Gore said. She explained she takes extra precautions to ensure quality products -- -- including third party testing, but some shop owners don’t.
“Delta 8, depending on how it is produced, can be very safe, or it can be not safe,” Harris Gore said.
Third party testing is not required by law, and can cut into profit margins. Local shop owners told News 18 it is not uncommon to see Delta 8 sellers advertise products being "all-natural" or "independently tested." There is no legal standard for this, and it can be difficult for the average consumer to verify these claims.
The FDA warns some manufacturers may use potentially unsafe chemicals in making Delta 8 products.
“Some people are using it, and they are going to be using it anyway. If they are going to use it, at least use safe products,” Harris Gore said.
For more information on the risks associated with Delta 8, click here to view a fact sheet provided by the Eau Claire Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention.