Why this February snowstorm might be one for the record books

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The snowstorm forecasted for this week is quite rare. This weather event could have upwards of one to two feet of snow possible in just 24 to 48 hours.
The record for most snow in 24 hours in Eau Claire was set on December 11, 2010. 22" of snow fell that day.
Since 1949, Eau Claire has only seen a foot or more of snow in 2 days only 12 times. The last time we had one of these two day snow events in February was in 2019, when we got 15".
The record for the most snow in the month of February was also in 2019 with almost 54".
This February, Monday is the first day we have had measurable snow, so we are quite a bit behind our average monthly snow total of eleven inches.