Why this February snowstorm might be one for the record books

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...

.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.

The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 to 45 mph late
Wednesday into Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and
the gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power
outages.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Why this February snowstorm might be one for the record books

  Updated
  • 0
Snow Climate Headlines.png

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The snowstorm forecasted for this week is quite rare. This weather event could have upwards of one to two feet of snow possible in just 24 to 48 hours.

The record for most snow in 24 hours in Eau Claire was set on December 11,  2010. 22" of snow fell that day. 

Since 1949, Eau Claire has only seen a foot or more of snow in 2 days only 12 times. The last time we had one of these two day snow events in February was in 2019, when we got 15".

The record for the most snow in the month of February was also in 2019 with almost 54".

This February, Monday is the first day we have had measurable snow, so we are quite a bit behind our average monthly snow total of eleven inches.

Tags

