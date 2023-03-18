Windy weather continues as spring is on the horizon

Today had nice sunny skies, but what held us back in reaching warmer weather were our winds. That will remain the same tomorrow, as strong winds continue, but with spring coming shortly, warmer weather will be here soon.
Tomorrow, winds will still reach upwards of almost 20 mph. This will continue up until the evening hours, as clouds roll in.
With strong winds tomorrow, sunny skies will keep us from dipping to far down in temperatures.
Clouds roll in for our first day of spring, but temps will manage to hit the 40s. After Monday, we will be into more spring weather as well with Tuesday having our next chances of rain.
Tuesday through Friday could all see precipitation, with some chances of having snow mixed in, as temperatures dip below freezing.
Morning commutes could be slippery during these freezes, but afternoons during the next seven days, will consistently be in the 40s.