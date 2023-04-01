Windy weather continues with more rain and snow chances tomorrow

Last night and early this morning, we were reminded that winter isn't fully gone as heavy snow fell. Sunday, we will continue to have chances of rain and snow, but another big system is in the forecast for the Chippewa Valley.
Other than snow, winds were pretty strong last night and early this morning. The next few days continue this, especially Tuesday and Wednesday, with winds nearing 30 mph.
Sunday will see our next chances of rain, particularly in the morning hours. Precipitation will start out as snow, but quickly move to a mix and rain chances by the early afternoon.
By the afternoon and evening hours, precipitation will clear out, and we are left with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.
The next system that is on our radar will quickly be her. Tuesday next week will have thunderstorms and by Wednesday evening, that rain will turn to snow.
Those that have enjoyed warmer weather, more will be in store for us by the weekend.