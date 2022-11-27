Winter is almost here as Tuesday looks to bring heavy snow to some areas

From last week's climb in temps, we will end up taking a few steps back this week with colder weather, and a potential lump of snow.
For our start to the week, temps won't dip far down, and instead our only impact will be strong winds. Wind speeds look to top out at 15 mph, but wind gusts will reach up to 30 mph. Even with strong winds, temps for the day will end up being in the low 40s, which isn't too bad before snow showers.
Our biggest impact for the week will be Tuesday's snowfall. As of now, our forecasts point towards a snow event that will last all day, however the amounts of snow, and the specific locations that will be impacted the most is still a little difficult, as different models are pointing to different areas receiving heavier snowfall. Either way, whether our area ends up with a little bit of snow or a lot, our roads will still be heavily impacted with snow, ice, and or mix.
Even though models are showing a different picture, there is a general idea as to where some areas could be impacted the most. Right now, there is a Winter Storm Watch for Polk, Barron, and Rusk County from November 29 till the 30th. Snow totals for this area range from 3-6".
Now looking at the models to show some difficulties on how much Eau Claire will actually be impacted. One model used is the GRAF, and this model points towards Everywhere except the northwest portion of Western Wisconsin receiving heavy snowfall throughout the day.
However, another model named the NAM, or the North American Mesoscale Model, shows the Eau Claire and northwest are getting hit the hardest.
Our last model, called the HRRR, shows an even different prospective, with the Chippewa Valley only having mixed rain and snow.
Using the different models together, we get a very wide variety in snowfall amounts for this event, with the high end being towards seven inches, and the low end toward 1. Either way, I think the area will receive at least 1- 3" with a possibility of that 4-7". As we get closer and closer, the uncertainty in specific location amounts will get more accurate. We will give continuous updates on this event, and if anything changes in the forecast.
Other than uncertainty in amounts, Wednesday does look to be clear, though we do start to get cold. By Thursday morning we will be in the single digits, and by Saturday night, we could see our next chances in snow.