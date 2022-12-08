Winter is back once again, bringing back snow chances and impacting road conditions

A system from our southwest is slowly moving our way, and by tonight and tomorrow morning, it will arrive in the Chippewa Valley. For some, this will bring heavy snow and freezing drizzle, but for others, you may only get a quick peak at some snow.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in effect for Buffalo Trempealeau and Jackson Counties from Midnight tonight until 3 pm tomorrow. Glaze of ice, heavy snow, and poor travel conditions are expected.
Roads will be negatively impacted throughout the morning with light to moderate snow and wind gusts up 20 mph. Along with the snow, temps could rise above freezing and back down below which will melt and turn snow into ice.
For timing the system will arrive in Eau Claire around 6 am and last until 5 pm. After snow, there are small chances for some drizzle that could freeze into the evening hours of tomorrow night, as Saturday will have chances for mixed precipitation.
Areas north of I-94, will see only flurries to light snow, with measurements only at a trace - 1". South of 94 and down towards our southern counties could see 1"- 3", with even higher amounts near I-90.
Temps the next seven days will remain in the 30s, with the overnight hours dipping below freezing. Thus, our main concern with road impacts is precipitation falling as a mix or rain and freezing once temps fall below 32.