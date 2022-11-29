Winter weather is here with snow showers throughout the day

Over the course of the weekend and yesterday, we have been looking to today as a winter wonderland as snow has been in the forecast. Now it is finally Tuesday, and a better look at models shows that most areas are going to get a good amount of snow, and few, a rough amount.
Before looking at the models, with snow today, it is important to make sure that you are driving safe this morning and afternoon. Along with the snow, there is going to be strong winds, and with this combined with snow showers, it is important to continue to drive slow today along with keeping your lights on due to reduced visibility.
Now onto the models, the morning will start out with a wintry mix, but quickly transition into light to moderate snow.
By the afternoon, snow will increase into intensity as heavy snowfall occurs. However, there does appear to be a period in the afternoon where snowfall does transition into a wintry mix. This is due to temperatures reaching above freezing for a period of time.
This will only last a couple of hours though, as temperatures decrease, and snowfall will last until 9 pm. After 9, snow is out, and what we are left with are just a bunch of clouds.
For totals, much of the higher amounts are pointing towards the north and northwest receiving the brunt of snow, as they could receive up to 8". For the Chippewa Valley and Eau Claire, it looks to be somewhere between 2" - 4". It is possible to achieve 5" and 6", but with the transition into a wintry mix, it will be difficult. Lastly, areas to the south and southeast can expect at the most around 2".
Along with snow, there are also strong winds that will drift snow onto roads and make road conditions even worse. Especially in the afternoon, and the evening, winds will be at 10-15 mph, with gusts 20+ mph.
With snow all day long, strong winds, and reduced visibility, I want to remind you again to take extra precautions today when going out on your commute. All road conditions will be affected heavily by the snow, whether you are in the northwest receiving a ton of snow, or those southeast receiving a little. By the evening all rain or snow can turn into ice, which is just as dangerous as snow. The week ahead will continue to colder temps, and our next chance of snow will be on the weekend.