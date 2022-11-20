Winter weather is slowly moving out of the picture, and our holiday week is warming up a bit

This morning, you probably felt very chilly going outside, and this afternoon it did warm up a bit. Though the warmup was not literally "warming up", it is much better than yesterday, and this week will continue to improve in both temps and weather.
Looking at our past temps compared to today, we were able to bump our temps about ten degrees higher than yesterday. This is largely due to how cold and strong our winds were yesterday.
Ahead of us though this week, and beyond, is our new year, and hauntingly, we are a lot closer than you realize. With this week being our Thanksgiving holiday, it is only 35 days until Christmas, and 42 days until 2023.
From now until then, we are still decreasing in the amount of daylight we receive, as we are about a month until the first day of Winter, which is known as the Winter Solstice. The start, which is on December 21st, will be our shortest day of the year, with the amount of daylight being under 9 hours, and a sunset at 4:30 pm.
The good news is that day by day, we still got a while to go, and instead can look at how much better this week is compared to last week. Our temps are going to be much closer to our average and even a bit higher at times.
Along with more average temps, we also don't have too many chances of rain or snow. Thanksgiving eve and the holiday itself do have chances, but they look to be mostly showers of rain/sleet, instead of snow stacking high.
Thus, as we only have a couple more weeks of November, moving into our last month, we aren't looking to bad. Temps are warming up, and we don't have much snow on the forecast. After what we had last week, this is a much better forecast.