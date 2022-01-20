 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear case of woman suing Dunn County

wisconsin supreme court

MADISON (WQOW) - The state's highest court has agreed to hear the case of a woman who sued Dunn County after she was sexually assaulted while she was an inmate in the county jail.

Former jailer Ryan Boigenzahn was convicted of assaulting Rachel Slabey in 2017, and was sentenced to two years in prison. Slabey then sued the county and sheriff's office, but a judge dismissed them from the case.

Now, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to decide if they are liable for a failure to address allegations that Boigenzahn was likely to cross a line sexually or romantically with inmates, and thus its failure to protect Slabey from sexual assault.

