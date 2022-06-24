Wisconsin's neighboring states preparing for influx of abortion patients

(WQOW) - Following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Wisconsin has reverted back to it's 1849 law making it a felony to provide an abortion except for instances where the mother's life is at risk.
Wisconsin Planned Parenthood announced Friday that they would halt all scheduled abortions at it's clinics in the state.
For Wisconsinites seeking an abortion, their next turn is to travel out of state to neighbors like Illinois and Minnesota where it is still legal for clinics to perform abortions.
Our sister station WKOW reports that Planned Parenthood of Illinois is anticipating 20 to 30 thousand additional abortion patients because of the ruling.
In 2020, Planned Parenthood of Illinois opened the Waukegan Health Center, which is just ten miles from the Wisconsin border. They do expect there will be longer than usual wait times to get an abortion, though.
Western Wisconsinites are closer to Minnesota, where abortions will also remain legal. That law dates back to 1995, when the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that abortion was a right protected under the state constitution.
Earlier this week, Minnesota's Attorney General pledged he would protect travelers seeking an abortion.
WKOW reports that in May, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said he doesn't want the state Department of Justice to focus on prosecuting people who violate Wisconsin's abortion law if it goes back into effect.