With the Winter Solstice just a few days away, mother nature welcomes us to winter with very cold temps and snow chances

Today, the Chippewa Valley was quite cold with winds bringing in very chilly air. This week will be much the same as today, though much worse as we move on to each day. Along with cold temperatures, we are in for more snow, and unfortunately, this begins sooner rather than later.
Heading out the door tomorrow morning for the beginning of the work week won't be a breeze. Temps look to be mostly in the single digits with our high only topping out in the teens. Along with the cold temps, we are in for some snow as well.
Snow will begin in the afternoon around 2 pm. This will start out as scattered flurries and become more uniform and fall as more moderate snowfall into evening hours. Snowfall will only rack up between 1" and 3" with snow ending by early Tuesday morning.
Our next major system though is already upon us this week, as another Colorado Low forms on Tuesday into Wednesday. Current positioning has the low starting to move east-southeast, and then tracking north by Thursday. This will put Eau Claire just north of the Low on Wednesday and northwest on Thursday.
If the current track of the Low is correct, Eau Claire could be in for a good amount of snow Wednesday thru Friday. Though, it is too early to tell, as it is still too far out to tell the exact track of the system. Also, this week will be very cold and windy, which will partially inhibit snow accumulations. The whole Stormtracker 18 team will be watching tomorrow, and especially later in the week for the next major system.