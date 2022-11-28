With tomorrow's snowfall slowly approaching, there still remains some uncertainty on snowfall totals

With the past couple days of beautiful weather behind us, it's now time to look ahead at some very wintry weather. Today will be the calm before the storm, as our only real impact for the day are winds.
The start to our week is not too bad, with temps reaching the 40s. However, there does appear to be strong winds that will be relatively noticeable throughout the day, topping out at around 15 mph, accompanied by gusts 20+ mph.
The good news is that this is really the only thing we will have to deal with today, the bad news is that tomorrow it will get a lot worse.
Starting possibly very late tonight, and into early tomorrow morning, snow will approach the Chippewa Valley. By the afternoon, Western Wisconsin will see sleet to moderate snowfall. This could last all the way until Midnight tomorrow night, and even Wednesday morning.
As of now, there still remains some uncertainty on how much our area will receive, as the storm contains a thin swath of heavy snowfall. Currently, it looks like a lot of the area will get at least 2" of snow.
For 4" of snow, Eau Claire is right in the middle of some good chances of achieving it. At around 50%. there is a possibility of receiving some heavy snowfall.
Though with different models showing different amounts, and different locations with bigger or smaller measurements, it's still pretty hard to tell how much the Chippewa Valley will actually get. Thus, more than likely we will get somewhere in between 1"-4", with a possibility of getting 5"-7".
As we get farther into the day today, we will get a clearer picture on snowfall totals, and the most impacted locations. For now, look for tomorrow being heavily impacted by the weather in some way, especially road conditions. Then, after the snowfall, ahead of us is some more cold weather, with no warm weather in sight.