Woman found dead in Ladysmith house fire

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - Authorities are investigating a Friday afternoon house fire in Ladysmith. They say a woman was found deceased in the burned home.
Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs said they got the call just after 4 p.m. Friday. A passerby reported a house on fire on the 500 block of East 6th Street S.
Chief Gibbs said the house is a total loss. He was not able to say whether or not foul play is suspected, as the death and the cause of the fire are both still under investigation.
Chief Gibbs said an autopsy was scheduled for Saturday by the Rusk County Medical Examiner's Office.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.