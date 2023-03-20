Woman who died in crash near Galesville identified

3/20/23
Update: The woman who died in a crash on Friday near Galesville has been identified.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Jeannine J. Furlin, 64, of Trempealeau died after the car she was driving was hit head-on. Her one-year-old passenger had no reported injuries, according to officials.
3/17/23
GALESVILLE (WQOW) - A person is dead, another is hurt, and a 1-year-old is okay after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Friday.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 8 a.m. Friday along US 53/93, about .3 miles east of Highway 54.
Officials said their preliminary investigation showed the driver of a GMC Sierra truck crossed the centerline while driving east, striking a Kia Sorrento head-on.
The driver of the Kia died from their injuries at a hospital, but officials said their one-year-old passenger had no reported injuries. The driver of the GMC was severely injured.
Officials said the crash is still being investigated and no names will be released until next of kin is notified.