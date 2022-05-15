Wrapping up the weekend with cooler temperatures and shower, thunderstorm chances

As we wrap up the weekend today, cooler temperatures are expected as highs only reach the 70s.
We will have a return of isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, lingering into the overnight.
A beautiful start to the upcoming week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 70s. Westerly winds will be breezy.
Active weather returns Tuesday night with a chance of showers. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain through next weekend. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.