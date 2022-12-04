 Skip to main content
Wrapping up the weekend with warmer, sunny conditions

A warmer and sunny day is on tap today, but changes are on the horizon.

Abundant sunshine and southwesterly winds will allow temperatures to climb to near 30 this afternoon. We will see increasing clouds tonight ahead of our next weather maker. 

Active weather returns to the Chippewa Valley as a disturbance arrives Monday morning, bringing a few snow showers. Right now, snowfall accumulation appears to be minor. Frigid conditions Monday night as temperatures fall into the single digits.

Another disturbance arrives Tuesday bringing a few snow showers lasting into the night. Once again, accumulation appears to be minor. We see calm conditions on Wednesday through Friday, with temperatures moderating back into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.

Computer models are hinting at the possibility of a bigger storm system impacting us next weekend with rain and snow. It is too early to determine snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted.

- Stormtracker Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

