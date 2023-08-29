Xcel Energy installing new smart meters in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Xcel Energy says customers in Wisconsin will soon see the benefits of an improved, high tech electric grid as the utility starts installing new smart meters into homes and businesses.
According to officials, they began installation of the new smart meters on Tuesday, specifically in the Sparta area.
The company is set to install over 260,000 of these new devices in Wisconsin through 2025.
A spokesperson with Xcel said there are many benefits to this new tech.
"With these new smart meters, customers will now be able to go online and use their my account tool, either on the website or through the app and see their real daily usage. This allows them to track their energy usage better," Brian Elwood said.
Officials said the new meters are set to be installed at homes and businesses in Eau Claire next year.