You Ask, We Answer: County Line Rd. construction project

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - We have a clarification about the "You Ask, We Answer" segment that aired in our earlier newscasts on Monday.
George wanted to know what's being built on County Line Road, between County Highway T and Jeffers Road.
We thought he was talking about upcoming plans to re-construct County Line Road and add sidewalks and a roundabout in the area.
It now appears George was referring to a different project, underway in that same area. According to City Engineer Dave Solberg the work is for the construction of a new building for Coating Tech Slot Dies. They’re an Eau Claire company that is expanding to the industrial park.
