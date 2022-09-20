"You will not be forgotten... We will take it from here." Funeral, honors ceremony held for Sheriff Cramer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was an emotional day in Eau Claire as family, friends, and officials from 68 out of Wisconsin's 72 counties remembered Sheriff Ron Cramer.
His funeral at Trinity Lutheran Church Tuesday was filled with tears, hugs, memories, and even laughter. An honors ceremony was held for him outside the church. The ceremony included taps, a three-gun salute, bag pipe music, and a final sign-off.
"You will not be forgotten. Your assignment here is complete. We will take it from here," could be heard from the send-off.
At his funeral service, former and current law enforcement officers spoke of just how far his helping hand reached.
"We all have been impacted by Sheriff Ron Cramer, in some way shape or form in our life," said Altoona's former police chief Jesse James. "He touched all of our hearts."
"Your husband, your friend, your sheriff, your coworker, Sheriff Ron Cramer was very very proud of you," said former Rusk County Sheriff Dean Meyer. "Ron never stopped talking about the accomplishments of his staff."
One of his nieces, Stephanie Snyder, said Cramer was like a surrogate father to her, and shared fond memories of his sweet tooth.
"Ron liked food," she said. "Yeah he liked a good New York Strip but he especially loved gas station food. Nutty bars, donuts, lots of donuts, and cookies, any kind of cookie."
She also joked about his love for his fur babies.
"His newest buddy was Daisy, a golden doodle puppy who belongs to his niece Alicia," Snyder said. "When Ron and Cheryl babysat Daisy and would run errands, he made Cheryl sit in the back seat so Daisy could have the front."
All the speakers agreed, Ron Cramer's legacy will live on through the many lives he's touched.
"We will always missing him being there. I promise that we will continue to build upon the foundation that Sheriff Ron Cramer left to us," said undersheriff Cory Schalinske. "We will serve the community with professionalism, respect and compassion. And while doing so, remembering Sheriff Ron Cramer and how important it was to him."
Schalinske added that when Sheriff Cramer walked into a room, his presence was felt and appreciated.