Tornado hits Tomah area, damage reported

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The National Weather Service said that a tornado did touchdown in the Tomah area Wednesday afternoon.
It was one of several reports that happened late in the afternoon as a band of strong storms moved through southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The tornado that affected the Tomah area developed around 4 p.m.
Early damage reports include at least one semi tipped over by the high winds.
Other reports include trees down that blocked the the intersection of County A and State Highway 131 near Wilton.
There is a report from law enforcement that the tornado did cause damage to the hospital and grounds in Mauston.