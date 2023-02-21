 Skip to main content
Town of Eagle Point without EMS services after medical director resigns

Eagle Point
Toby Mohr

EAGLE POINT (WQOW)- The town of Eagle Point has temporarily suspended its emergency medical services after the medical director resigned.

Town Chairman, Dennis Ferstenou announced in a board meeting Monday night that EMS services would be temporarily suspended following the resignation of Dr. Ethan Young, the department medical director. 

Young sent an email citing complaints about EMS providers not following proper protocol and withdrew his medical direction.

Ferstenou said no details about specific incidents or the nature of those complaints were included.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, EMS services cannot be provided without a licensed medical professional to oversee operations.

Ferstenou said Young's withdrawal was a surprise to the town board.

"We felt a little bit at a disadvantage, we would have liked to have more information ahead of time because there was a period of a couple hours where there weren't any EMRs available because we just absolutely couldn't have arranged it that fast," he said. "So there was some concern on our part."

In Monday's meeting, Ferstenou said Young's withdrawal means "he does not want to be involved or responsible if there is substandard care outside the guidelines."

Emergency medical services will be provided by Tilden and Anson and ambulance services from Cornell and Chippewa Falls until Eagle Point has a new medical director. Ferstenou said they expect the process to take  five to six weeks.

